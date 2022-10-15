‘Erroneous, Deliberately Ignoring Government’s Efforts’: India Rejects Global Hunger Index Rating

INDIA on Saturday rejected the Global Hunger Index ranking and said that it's a 'consistent effort to taint country's image'.

"Index is an erroneous measure of hunger & suffers from serious methodological issues. Report isn't only disconnected from ground reality but also chooses to deliberately ignore efforts made by Govt to ensure food Security for population," said said Ministry of Women and Child Development in a statement.

“Three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to health of Children and cannot be representative of the entire population. The fourth and most important indicator estimate of Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3000,” the minister said in the statement.

“A consistent effort is yet again visible to taint India’s image as a Nation that does not fulfill the food security and nutritional requirements of its population. Misinformation seems to be the hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index,” it added.

The statement further added that the report lowers India’s rank based on the estimate of Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population for India at 16.3%.

“Taking a one-dimensional view, the report lowers India’s rank based on the estimate of Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population for India at 16.3%. The FAO estimate is based on ‘Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES)’ Survey Module conducted through Gallop World Poll, which is an ‘opinion poll’ based on ‘8 questions’ with a sample size of ‘3000 respondents’.

The data collected from a miniscule sample for a country of India’s size through FIES has been used to compute PoU value for India which is not only wrong & unethical, it also reeks of obvious bias. The publishing agencies of the Global Hunger Report, Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, have evidently not done their due diligence before releasing the report,” it said.

This comes after India was placed at 107th position out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index.

"India's child wasting rate, at 19.3 per cent, is the highest of any country in the world and drives up the region's average owing to India's large population," Report said.

According to the report, the country's undernourishment prevalence rose from 14.6 per cent in 2018-2020 to 16.3 per cent in 2019-2021.

