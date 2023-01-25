Erode East Bypoll: Kamal Haasan's MNM Extends 'Unconditional' Support To DMK-Congress Candidate

ACTOR turned-politician Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday extended unconditional support to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - Congress alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East bypoll which is scheduled to be held February on 27. Offering his support, Hassan said it was a "moment of national importance" to fight for the common cause of joining hands against "communal forces."

On Sunday, Congress declared former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief EVKS Elangovan as the party's candidate for the February 27 bye-election to the Erode (east) assembly constituency. This came as a surprise contrary to Elangovan claims, who had said that he would not contest the bypoll but sought the ticket for his son Sanjay Sampath, ANI reported.

According to a press release from the AICC on Sunday night, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had accepted Elangovan's candidature for the next assembly byelection in the Erode East constituency, which went vacant after the death of his son and incumbent MLA Thirumahan Evera. Elangovan will contest the assembly election after almost 39 years.

Elangovan was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and served as Union minister of state for textiles. He was TNCC president from 2014 to 2017. He was elected to the Sathyamangalam assembly constituency in the year 1985.

Briefing the media, Hassan called Elangovan his friend and said they unanimously decided to extend "unconditional support" to the DMK-led SPA candidate. "Myself and my partymen will extend whatever assistance is required for Elangovan's win," and ensure a big victory margin for the Congress leader, Haasan added.

Last week, the Election Commission announced a bypoll to the Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The filing of nominations would start on January 31 and end on February 7.

