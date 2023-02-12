Erode East Bypoll: AIADMK And Ally BJP Intensify Fight Against DMK, Congress

AIADMK and its ally BJP have stepped up their campaign for the Erode East Assembly constituency amid tough competition with Congress and DMK combine, which has been ahead in launching its poll campaign. BJP state chief K Annamalai will hold vigorous campaigns in the coming week. Annamalai is expected to lead a robust offensive against the ruling DMK, which is supporting the Congress, raising the decibel of the poll campaign. The bye-election to the Erode East seat is scheduled to be held on February 27.

M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is also planning to campaign and raise the stakes in view of the opposition's recent emphasis on the DMK government's allegedly broken election pledges.

Amid attack by interim AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami and various local issues, DMK's campaign appaers to have been dwarfed. Even the state government's plan to build a pen memorial in the water off Marina Beach has been turned into an electoral issue, with the opposition parties requesting that the monument be built at the Anna Arivalayam, the state headquarters of the DMK, rather than jeopardising the marine habitat.

The CM is likely to counter the charge during his campaign in the constituency where his son and State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi, and Parliamentarian sister Kanimozhi, who is DMK's deputy general secretary, are expected to join.

“The hike in property tax and power tariff have affected the common man and industries as well. People find the steep revision burdensome,” PTI quoted as saying AIADMK candidate and former lawmaker K S Thennarasu. Thennarasu is assisted by former AIADMK ministers, BJP leaders and legislators from both the parties, in the campaign.

To refute the state ministers' assertions that the Chief Minister has been performing well enough to win votes, the opposing leader have expanded their presence in the district.

When introducing his candidature, Palaniswami predicted that the AIADMK will win the by-election for Erode East and signal the party's triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Due to the sharp increase in power rate of up to 52 per cent, the powerloom industry in Erode, which thrived under the AIADMK, is currently in a severe crisis, he had claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)