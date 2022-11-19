'Era Of Atkana, Bhatkana And Latkana Gone', Says PM Modi At Donyi Polo Airport Inauguration In Aunachal

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, which is dubbed as the state's first greenfield airport. The prime minister after inaugurating the airport slammed the opposition and said that the Donyi Polo airport is a slap on the faces of those who had termed the foundation laying of the airport as a poll gimmick back in 2019.

The prime minister also hit out at previous UPA governments and said that "gone are days when the government worked with an approach of Atkana, Latkana and Bhatkana", adding that his BJP government at the Centre brought a culture of completing projects at a rapid face.

"When I laid its foundation stone in 2019, polls were about to be held. Political commentators made noise that the airport isn't going to be built and Modi is erecting a stone due to poll. Today's inauguration is a slap on their faces," the prime minister said in Itanagar.

A new dawn of development for the Northeast! Launching connectivity & energy infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/kmPtgspIwr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

"You know that we have brought a work culture where we inaugurate the projects of which we have laid the foundation stone. The era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' is gone," PM Modi further said.

In his address, he said that a gathering of such a huge crowd is a result of the efficient implementation of government policies in the state. "The gathering of such a huge crowd with such a festive feel so early in the morning, is the result of implementing all the Government policies efficiently and on time," said PM Modi.

Lauding the government for the timely completion of the project the prime minister pointed out that hindrance, pendency and diversion were not aspects of his government. "We have ensured on-time completion of all the undertaken development projects. Hindrance, pendency and diversion are not aspects of the government," PM Modi said.

With the inauguration of the first greenfield airport, PM Modi said that North-East is witnessing a dawn of new hopes and opportunities. "Today Northeast is witnessing a dawn of new hopes and opportunities. Today's event is a great example of New India's approach towards development," he said.

PM Modi added that the Donyi Polo Airport is the fourth operational airport of Arunachal Pradesh. "Donyi Polo Airport is the 4th operational airport of Arunachal Pradesh. Within 8 years, the government has constructed seven new airports which have improved connectivity," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)