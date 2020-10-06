Speaking to reporters in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said that the government is pushing the entire country to the corner so it was not a big deal that he was pushed to the ground.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of pushing the country to the corner. Gandhi, who is in Punjab to protest against the new farm bills, said that it was not a big deal that he pushed to ground during his visit to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family members of a gangrape victim. During the visit, the Congress leader was allegedly pushed to the ground by UP police and was detained as well. He said that the actual 'Dhakka' (push) was felt by the family of the Hathras gangrape victim.

"The entire country is being pushed to the corner and being beaten up. What's the big deal if I was pushed. It's our job to protect the country, we have to stand with the farmers. The government is such that if we stand against them, we will be pushed. Dhakka kha lenge, lathi kha lenge (we will bear the push and the lathis).

"People who have daughters will understand this. Do you have a daughter? If not, you will understand the murder aspect of the (Hathras) case. Imagine, someone kills your son and locks you up in your house. The District Magistrate threatens you and tells you to not open your mouth. What if they tell you: 'Rahul Gandhi will go but UP government will be here'. That's why I went there so they don't feel alone. I am here for all the women who have faced sexual violence," Gandhi told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were detained when they marched towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. The two leaders were later allowed to meet them two days after their convoy to Hathras was stopped by the UP Police.

