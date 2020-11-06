Amid the life-threatening air pollution levels in the city, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Narendra Modi government to ensure there is no smog in Delhi-NCR.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the life-threatening air pollution levels in the city, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Narendra Modi government to ensure there is no smog in Delhi-NCR. A bench headed by CJI Bobde said, "There are many commissions, brains working, but ensure there's no smog in the city."

"The committee can speak to anyone. We are not abdicating our responsibility. We have limitations not on power but on functionality... This problem has to dealt by the executive. They have resources and money," Chief Justice Bobde said.

After this, he Centre informed the top court that the commission formed to tackle the issue of air pollution in the national capital and its surrounding regions will start working from Friday.

The Supreme Court also said that the ordinance prepared by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice to check air pollution doesn't have "grading of offences", to which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing on behalf of the Centre, replied that he will submit the govt's response when the case will be taken up.

Earlier on October 29, the Centre had apprised the Supreme Court about the ordinance it is contemplating to deal with the menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

According to the ordinance issued by the government, the committee will be constituted to manage the pollution in crisis in Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems related to the air quality in Delhi.

The committee will be of 18 members and will be headed by a chairperson appointed by the Centre, which will have representatives from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma