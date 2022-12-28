'Ensure Safety Of Rahul Gandhi': Congress Urges Centre Over Security Breach During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

CITING multiple breaches in the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded proper protection for party leader Rahul Gandhi during this yatra.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in his letter to Home Minister, said that the security of the Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday ( December 24).

Venugopal alleged that the Delhi Police had completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security.

"The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Shri Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time. the Delhi police remained as mute spectators," the letter stated.

'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' जब दिल्ली में दाखिल हुई तो राहुल गांधी जी के साथ यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर लापरवाही बरती गई।



सबूत के तौर पर यह वीडियो देख सकते हैं।



हमारी मोदी सरकार से मांग है कि अब यह यात्रा संवेदनशील इलाकों की ओर बढ़ रही है तो यात्रियों की सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखा जाए.

Congress general secretary also alleged that to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Yatra.

According to Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a Constitutional right to assemble and move freely throughout the territory of India, the letter said. "Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders," Venugopal wrote.

"Moving forward. Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3. 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Shri Rahul Gandhi. a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra," the letter added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on December 24 and has covered 10 states so far. Currently, it is on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3 and will enter Uttar Pradesh.