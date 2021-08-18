The CCS was also briefed on the recent evacuations of Indian Embassy officials and some members of the Indian community, as well as some members of Indian media.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the leadership crisis in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

According to a senior official, the Prime Minister said, "India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance".

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the meeting is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/TaJr00PZOQ — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

According to senior government sources, the Cabinet Committee on Security was briefed in detail on the current and evolving security and political situation in Afghanistan. The CCS was also briefed on the recent evacuations of Indian Embassy officials and some members of the Indian community, as well as some members of Indian media.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant touch with the officials over the situation concerning the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan and was taking stock of the situation till late at night on Monday. He was updated when the flight took off to Afghanistan and brought 120 Indians, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff to Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.

The sources said that the Prime Minister instructed that adequate arrangements be made to ensure food for all those who came to Jamnagar. India parked its C-17 aircraft, which was on Tuesday used for evacuating Indians from Afghanistan, at Ayni Air Base in Tajikistan as there was a huge rush at Kabul airport. India is also exploring options to hire charter planes to evacuate more Indians from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kabul is not closed and local staff is providing consular services. More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India. Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. India has been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation in the country.

