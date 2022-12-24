'Ensure Availability Of Oxygen Cylinders, Ventilators': Centre Issues New Covid-19 Guidelines Amid BF.7 Variant Surge

As India reported some cases of the BF.7 variant, Health Ministry issues new guidelines urging people to follow all protocols. (Image: ANI.)

The Health Ministry on Saturday has issued a new six-point advisory to the states to combat any Covid emergency amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring countries.

India has reported some cases of BF.7 variant which is rapidly increasing in China. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also urged people to follow necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Taking it to Twitter, he said, “Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

Centre issued these guidelines to the concerned authorities for operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure:

i. PSA plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are being conducted to check them

ii. The availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured

iii. Adequate Inventory of Oxygen Cylinders along with backup stocks and robus refilling system is maintained.

iv. Availability of functional Life Support Equipments such as Ventilator, BiPAP and SpO2 systems along with their consumables is there

v. Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigortaed at states/UTs level for prompt resolutions of oxygen related issues and challenges.

vi. On-boarding of all healthcare facilities utilising oxygen to ODAS platform for daily oxygen demand and consumption be monitored for implementation.