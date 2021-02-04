Priyanka Gandhi will visit Rampur today to meet the family of Navreet Singh who was killed during farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The vehicles in the cavalcade of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, collided with each other. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted UP Congress president Ajay Kr Lallu saying, “We have come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada was participating in farmers’ protest peacefully, was shot at by police during the tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today.”

Singh, who died after after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi’s ITO during the Republic Day’s tractor rally on Republic Day, had recently returned from Australia where he was studying. According to officials, his family had no idea that he had joined the protesters at the Delhi borders.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta