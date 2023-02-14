Engineering Graduate Seeking Job Online Drugged And Raped By Man In Gurugram’s Mall Parking

A MAN has been accused of drugging and raping a 27-year-old woman tech worker in his car which was parked in the basement of a Gurugram Mall, police said. The accused allegedly called the engineering graduate woman under the pretext of a job interview and sexually assaulted her after giving her sedative-laced water, PTI reported citing police.

The rape survivor woman in a complaint registered at the women’s police station in Sector 51 said that she was searching for a job online and eventually came in contact with a man named Tushar Sharma who promised to provide a job to the techie woman.

Earlier on Saturday, Sharma called the woman on the pretence of a job interview in Gurugram’s Sahara Mall. She reached the mall with her documents and met Sharma, who then drove them to the mall's basement.

Following this, the accused offered her water and the woman claimed that she lost consciousness after consuming the water. While describing the incident, the woman said that Sharma pushed her inside his car and further raped her.

Before leaving her in the mall parking area, the man threatened to kill her if she notified anyone about the incident and fled away.

The woman was taken to the hospital by the police for a medical examination after they received the complaint. Additionally, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Tushar Sharma under sections 328 (causing bodily harm by poison), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Police have also asked for the CCTV footage from the Sahara Mall management and are trying to nab the accused.

(With Agency Inputs.)