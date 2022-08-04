ED Grills Kharge For 8 Hrs In Money Laundering Case; Cong Says 'Pure Harassment' | 10 Points

Congress leader and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge leaves from National Herald Building after interrogation by the ED. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday was quizzed for around eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital in connection with the money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. The Congress MP arrived at ED headquarters at around 12:30 pm on Thursday.

Slamming the Centre government over the ED summon, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "This is pure harassment. Modi's government has created this drama before Congress's protest rally tomorrow in all states against inflation, unemployment and GST on edibles... many security forces were deployed yesterday outside Sonia Gandhi's residence and AICC's headquarters.

Top Developments From The Big Story:

- Earlier in the day, Kharge informed the Rajya Sabha that the Enforcement Directorate had issued summons against him amid ongoing proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, accusing the Central government of attempting to intimidate the Congress party.

- The ED has asked Kharge to appear before it in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. Interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have already been questioned in the case over alleged evasion of tax.

- "I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30 pm. I want to abide by the law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for the Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi? They are doing it purposely to afraid of us (Congress). We won't be scared, we'll fight," Kharge said.

- Responding to Kharge's complaint, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the Centre has nothing to do with it. "The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might be interfering," Goyal said

- The union minister said that said law enforcement agencies were doing their job and acting against those who have done anything wrong. ED on Wednesday partially sealed the offices of Young India Limited -- the firm that owns Associated Journals, which runs the outlet -- at Herald House in Delhi.

- The probe agency took action a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 12 locations in the national capital and at other places in connection with the National Herald case in which top Congress leaders are accused of violating norms.

- Mallikarjun Kharge is the authorised representative for the company, and the sealing had to be done as he wasn't there.

- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed the sealing of the Young Indian office at the Herald House building as an "intimidation attempt" by the ruling BJP and asserted that he is "not scared" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suppressive government.

- The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

(With ANI Inputs)