ED Busts Job Scam Allegedly Involving Chinese Nationals In Bengaluru; Rs 5 Crore Seized

IN ANOTHER strike on Chinese firms duping India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided 12 entities in Bengaluru having Chinese links and seized around Rs 5.85 crore. The raids were conducted in connection with a case linked to a part-time job fraud involving some Chinese persons and apps. As per ED, these firms were cheating innocent youths on the pretext of providing them part-time jobs through the Chinese app 'Keepshare' and collecting money from them.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at the South CEN Police Station, Bengaluru City in a matter related to part-time job fraud. The ED said that the actions have been initiated under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per the charge sheet filed by the police, out of 92 accused, six are Chinese and Taiwanese nationals who were controlling the entire scam.

Modus Operandi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that these Chinese fraudsters mostly duped youths through a mobile App namely "Keepsharer" which promised them to give part-time jobs and collected money from them.

These Chinese persons formed companies in India and recruited many Indians as directors, translators (for translating Mandarin to English and vice versa), HR Managers and Tele callers, according to an official statement released by the ED.

They obtained the documents of Indian persons and opened bank accounts by using their documents. The accused Chinese persons developed a mobile App in the name of "Keepsharer" and started its advertisement through WhatsApp and Telegram by offering part-time job opportunities to the youth.

This app was linked with an investment app. For registration on this app, they collected money from youth. Further, they collected money from the public also in the name of investment through this app. The youth were given the task of liking the videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media.

When the task was completed, they used to pay Rs 20 per video and that will be credited in the "Keepsharer" wallet. For some time, money got credited to their wallet, and later on, the app was removed from the play store.

Thus, the public was cheated with their investment amount and the remuneration to be paid which run into crores of rupees. The money collected through the scam was routed from the bank accounts of some Bengaluru-based companies and then converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to China-based Crypto exchanges.

All the transactions were under the control of Chinese persons through phone and WhatsApp groups. As per the charge sheet filed by the Police, out of 92 accused persons, six persons are citizens of China and Taiwan who were controlling the entire scam.