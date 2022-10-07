ED Attaches Assets Worth 1.54 Crore Belonging To Amnesty International Under PMLA

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth 1.54 crore rupees in the bank accounts of the Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT)under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to a statement released on Friday, the FIR filed by the CBI under Section 120(B) of the IPC, 1860, and Sections 11, 35, and 39 of the FCRA, the Foreign Contributions Regulatory Act of 2010, against Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. (AIIPL) and others served as the foundation for the ED's money laundering investigation.

According to the FCRA, 2010, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) was authorised to accept donations from Amnesty International UK for the 2011–12 fiscal year. Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and Indian Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) were established in the years 2013–2014 and 2012–2013, respectively, to avoid the FCRA route and conduct NGO activities under the guise of service export and FDI. However, it was cancelled, and permission/registration was denied.

"Investigation by ED revealed that upon cancellation of FCRA Licence of AIIFT, a new method was adopted by Amnesty entities to receive money from abroad and Amnesty International, UK sent Rs 51.72 crore to AIIPL in the guise of export of services and foreign direct investment," it said.

However, the ED said, there was "no documentary proof" for the alleged export, such as invoices and copies of the agreement, submitted during the investigation.

"It is prima facie found that Amnesty International (UK) invested in Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd (AIIPL) in the form of "compulsory convertible debentures".