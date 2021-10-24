Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday once again defended the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 and said that "time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end". Addressing a rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area on day 2 of his three-day visit to the union territory (UT), Shah also promised actions against targeted killings in the Valley and said that no one will be able to disrupt the process of development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lauded the Centre's decision to introduce the new industrial policy and said that investment worth Rs 12,000 crore has already come to Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Centre aims at an investment of Rs 51,000 crore in the UT.

"I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Some people are raising questions about security. Between 2004-14, 208 people lost their lives, 208 people per year killed. From 2014 to September 2021, 239 people lost their lives. We're not satisfied as we want to build a situation where nobody loses their lives and terrorism completely ends," Shah added.

Shah had arrived in Jammu on Saturday and met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in the Valley. He also held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu and Kashmir's youth club where he said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. Later in the evening, Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport. The flight took off from Srinagar to Sharjah.

