New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, an eminent breast cancer surgeon and Padma Shri awardee, has been recognised in the 2021 new year's Honours list of Queen Elizabeth II for his outstanding services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and to UK/India relations.

54-year-old Pillarisetti is the youngest surgeon of the Indian origin in over a 100 years to be honoured with an OBE Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. OBE is the second-highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (Excluding knighthood/damehood)

"It feels surreal and [I] was at loss for words when I was informed that Her Majesty, the Queen may graciously appoint me as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. I am deeply grateful and incredibly humbled to accept this high honour conferred by her Majesty, the Queen," Pillarisetti said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

The Queens Honours are amongst the most prestigious awards worldwide. The list is published in the Crown's official publication 'London Gazette'. The honours have been awarded at New year since at least 1980. They aim to show gratitude publicly to those who have “gone the extra mile” in their service and who stand out “head and shoulders” about others in their distinction.

Pillarisetti is a Director at KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Disease. He was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award, in 2015. He is also the youngest recipient of the Overseas Gold Medal of the Royal College of Surgeon of Edinburgh.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja