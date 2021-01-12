Farmers' Protest: The top court also refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other demonstration by the protesting farmers which intends to disrupt the celebrations of Republic Day on January 26. The top court will pronounce today its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three controversial farm laws.

The Centre has filed its application through the Delhi Police and informed the apex court that some of the protesting farmers at Delhi borders are planning a tractor march on Republic Day to mark their protest against the farm laws.

"It is submitted that the proposed march is slated to disturb and disrupt the august celebrations of the nation on Republic Day and would be bound to create a massive law and order situation. It is submitted that the said proposed march/protest seeks to disrupt and disturb such celebrations which are bound to create a serious law and order situation and will cause an embarrassment to the nation," the application said.

It said that right to protest is always subject to the "countervailing public order and the public interest" and the right to protest can never include "maligning the nation globally".

"It is submitted that the Republic Day function on January 26 each year has its own constitutional as well as historical significance. The January 26 Republic Day ceremony is not an isolated standalone ceremony rather a grand rehearsal takes place on January 23 where everything which is to happen on January 26 of each year is rehearsed," the application said.

"Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation," it said while referring to the Republic Day ceremony.

It requested the top court to restrain anyone from conducting any protest march either in the form of tractor march, trolley march, vehicle march or any other mode by entering into the National Capital Region Territory of Delhi.

The application was moved after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre over its handling of the farmer's protest and said that it was 'extremely disappointed' with the way negotiations were held. The top court also said that it would constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

The top court also refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.

The SC's sharp remarks came days after the eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws, while the farmers' leaders said they are ready to fight till death.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan