New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government has reportedly formed a team of experts to investigate the mystery disease in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, where over 350 people have fallen sick and one died due to the unknown illness. Although district Collector Revu Muthyala Raju has said that the disease has not shown any sign of contagiousness, the government doesn't want to take any risks in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While 157 patients are undergoing treatment, 168 others have been discharged. Of the total patients, 307 are from Eluru, 30 are from the rural areas of the city. Three people from Denduluru were also admitted to the hospital also shown to have the same disease.

according to a report by The Indian Express, The cause of the sickness is yet to be ascertained, though the authorities have suspected it to be a case of water contamination.

"The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning sensation in their eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures. Some were in critical condition when they were first brought on Saturday but now all of them are safe," the English daily quoted a medical officer at Eluru Government Hospital, as saying.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister has said that the situation is presently under control at government hospitals in Eluru and that all medical help is being provided to the patients.

"Situation is under control at local government hospitals in Eluru, West Godavari district, where patients were admitted with complains of giddiness and epilepsy. All medical help has been provided to patients and everyone is safe," ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna, as saying.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma