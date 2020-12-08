Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has told the authorities to "inquire on how lead and nickel particles could have got into the bodies of the people of that region and asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Eluru Mystery Disease: A team of medical experts from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found traces of lead and nickel in the blood of the people in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru who contracted the mystery disease.

So far, 467 people have reportedly fallen sick and one died due to the unknown illness. Although district Collector Revu Muthyala Raju has said that the disease has not shown any sign of contagiousness, the government is in no mood to take the risk in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and sent a team of experts to investigate. The patients have complained of convulsions, nausea and fainting.

While some doctors have said it could be the possible effects of drinking poisoned water, teams from various medical organisations, including AIIMS are trying to find out the exact cause of the disease.

A statement from Andhra CM's office Tuesday said that the presence of lead and nickel in have been detected in the blood which could have caused the symptoms.

"More tests are being conducted by Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and other institutes and the results are expected soon," the Chief Minister's Office release said.

Amid criticism over poor drinking water, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has told the authorities to "inquire on how lead and nickel particles could have got into the bodies of the people of that region and asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report".

The CM has asked the concerned authorities to "probe the issue deeply and find out the reasons for the illness," the statement read.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister has said that the situation is presently under control at government hospitals in Eluru and that all medical help is being provided to the patients.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma