As many as 599 people have been admitted to hospitals with a mysterious illness in the Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh. One person had earlier died of the disease, while 528 have been discharged.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two more people hospitalised with the symptoms of convulsions and giddiness over the weekend in the Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, died on Wednesday due to other health complications.

The two patients had been shifted to a government hospital in Vijayawada on Monday after they developed serious health issues. One of them, identified as Subbaravamma (56) succumbed to COVID-19, while 50-year-old Chandra Rao had a heart Stroke, Hindustan Times reported, quoting Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

"They were indeed admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms. However, doctors have confirmed that one of them, Subbaravamma, succumbed to COVID-19 and the other person Chandra Rao died of heart stroke," Srinivas said.

As many as 599 people have been admitted to hospitals with a mysterious illness in Eluru. One person had earlier died of the disease, while 528 have been discharged. A team of medical experts from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had found traces of lead and nickel in the blood of the people who were hospitalised.

Teams from various medical organisations, including AIIMS are trying to find out the exact cause of the disease, though some doctors have said it could be the possible effects of drinking poisoned water.

"Experts from various institutes have been probing the cases in all angles. They have also collected blood samples from even animals and food substances like rice, pulses, and vegetables in Eluru but also in surrounding villages," said Eluru government hospital superintendent AVR Mohan.

Amid criticism over poor drinking water, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has told the authorities to "inquire on how lead and nickel particles could have got into the bodies of the people of that region and asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report".

Posted By: Lakshay Raja