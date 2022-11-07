Elon Musk-Appointed Indian-Origin Techie Defends Twitter's $8 Verification Fee

AN Indian origin techie Sriram Krishnan and a former Twitter executive recently revealed that he is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter. He is also seeking counter to those who are slamming the microblogging site's owner for charging USD 8 for blue tick verification.

Krishnan, on Monday, reacted on Twitter to the claim that verification will not solve impersonation but cause more problems.

"Using a CC/mobile checkout dramatically increases friction. And everyone caught impersonating will lose their money," Krishnan tweeted.

"There are lots of people who should be verified (and often impersonated) and aren't. And vice versa. The current path on any social network is opaque and easily gamed," he added.

In his Twitter thread, he further also mentioned that charging for blue tick would bring consistency to the platform.

Several of the critiques of the $8 / verification are logically inconsistent.



“verification solves for impersonation, this will cause more”



"USD 8 gives a consistent path for anyone regardless of their level of notability (which is subjective)," Krishnan said.

"The current model also has severe spam issues. $8 and giving everyone blue checks makes those attacks less valuable," he added.

He concluded his thread by saying that "verification on social media was originally meant to solve for "this person is who they say they are". It was NOT meant to say "we judge this person to be notable".

Elon Musk has been attracting sharp criticism after he announced that Twitter will be charging a fee for the blue tick. Ever since he overtook the microblogging site, the TESLA CEO has been constantly talking about making changes in the company. According to reports, Musk has fired nearly 50 per cent of his employees.

Meanwhile, many celebs have also slammed him for his decisions. Earlier the day, American supermodel Gigi Hadid announced that she has deactivated her Twitter account amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team, Page Six reported.

Taking a jibe at Musk over his leadership, Gigi wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part (sic) of."

She also apologised to her fans for deactivating her Twitter account.

"Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say "I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)