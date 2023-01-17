Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Asks Professor Shoma Sen To Approach NIA Court For Bail

Shoma Sen has been asked by the Bombay High Court to approach the Special NIA court for bail. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Shoma Sen, an activist and professor who is accused in the Elgar Parishad Case and is currently in judicial custody, has been asked by the Bombay High Court to approach special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for bail. A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PD Naik disposed of Sen’s plea for bail on the grounds that the trial court did not have a chance to consider the plea after the filing of chargesheet in the case.

In case the lower court rejects her bail plea, the High Court may take benefit of their observations, the bench said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Shoma Sen has been accused of partcipating in the Elgar Parishad Conclave that was held at Shaniwarwada in Pune city on December 31, 2017 on the occasion of celebration of victory of Mahar soldiers of the colonial British Army over Peshwa’s Maratha soldiers at Bhima-Koregaon. The police had claimed then that inflammatory speeches were made leading to violence near the War Memorial located on the city’s outskirts, also called the Vijay Stambh by Ambedkarites across India. The Pune Police also claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The NIA had later assumed responsibility of the probe in the matter in which over a dozen activists and academicians have detained as accused.

Sen is a professor of English literature at Dr. Madhukarrao Wasnik PWS Arts and Commerce College. She has also been an activist advocating for the rights of Dalits and women empowerment. She was arrested by the police on June 6, 2018. In her plea, Sen had claimed she had been framed in the case.

The letters and communications that allegedly contain material that incriminates her were neither in her possession, nor addressed to her, nor were written by her she has claimed in her appeal, according to the PTI report.

She argued in her plea that just the mention of her name in these so-called electronic letters, cannot be a reasonable ground to deny bail to her.

Waging war against the nation, being active members of the banned terror outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist), conspiring criminally, and indulging in acts with an intent to strike terror in the minds of people using “explosive subtances”, are the charges that have been levelled against the accused persons in the Elgar Parishad case.

In total there were 16 persons accused in the case, who were also referred to as the BK-16 - short for Bhima-Koregaon 16. An old activist, ailing from Parkinson’s disease, Father Stan Swamy died while in custody, now leaving 15 accused in the case.

