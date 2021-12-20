New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amid uproar by the Opposition. The Bill seeks to link voter ID and Aadhaar cards to rule out the chances of duplication.

The bill was introduced in the House by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. While introducing the bill he said that the legislation will help in ending the bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.

As the bill was being introduced MPs from the Congress, DMK and TMC were standing in the Well of the House and shouting slogans against the government.

The Opposition argued against the bill stating that it will infringe the fundamental rights of citizens. The Opposition also alleged that the Election Laws Amendment bill will violate the Supreme Court's previous judgment on Aadhaar cards. They demanded the bill should be sent to a Standing Committee.

The Lok Sabha was suspended till 2 pm on Monday as Opposition MPs continued protests in the house demanding discussion on the suspension of 12 MPs and the sacking of MoS Teni over the Lakhimpur incident. It was adjourned thrice due to the uproar created by the members of the Opposition parties.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requested Opposition MPs to return to their seats to maintain the dignity of the house. He assured them that the discussions on vital issues will take place if the decorum of the house is maintained.

According to the statement of the government, the Electoral reform bill seeks to “curb the menace of multiple enrolments of the same person in different places”. It also allows to have four "qualifying" dates for eligible people to register as voters. Further, the bill substitution of the word “wife” with the word “spouse” to make the statutes gender neutral.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha