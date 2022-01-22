New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir has started and elections will be held soon in the erstwhile state. Speaking virtually at the launch of the District Good Governance Index in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister said, "Delimitation has started and soon elections will be held. I have given assurance in Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir and statehood will be given back to Jammu and Kashmir."

Home minister slammed opposition leaders, alleging that they were talking of falsehoods.

"Many leaders have been talking false and doing propaganda. I want the youth to ask, crores of investment have been coming, tourists have been coming and they are doing propaganda for their own political benefits. The democracy has reached grass root level that is why they do this propaganda and youth should not listen to them," Amit Shah said.

"Today is an important day also for the country as what has started from Jammu and Kashmir will be going to other parts of the country. I want to say to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union Territory is going through a transformation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always thought of," Shah added.

87 MLAs n 2019 to 3000 public reps, J&K came long way: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister, while reflecting on the change after 2019, said that Jammu and Kashmir has come a long way from 87 MLAs in 2019 to 3000 public representatives.

"There has been a change after 2019, there were 87 MLAs in Union Territory and only three families were ruling but today there is 30000 public representatives. These families said that after the abrogation of 370 the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened but I want to tell them there has been a 40 per cent decrease in terror-related incidents and an 87 per cent decrease in killings," said Amit Shah.

"I want to ask these three families why they were not able to do so in the last so many years. Why are they misinforming people," the Home Minister said he attacked former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

