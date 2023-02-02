'Election Time': Nitish Kumar Slams Union Budget, Says Bihar 'Neglected Again'

A DAY after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, the Bihar Chief Minister, when asked if the Union Budget's proposal to raise the personal income tax rebate would bring relief to the middle class, replied, "It is election time".

"Votewa ka time hai na," the JD(U) leader said, according to news agency PTI, in a typically Bihari accent. The JDU leader said this when journalists approached him with the query in Saharsa district, which he was touring as part of his mass outreach programme "Samadhan Yatra".

Besides, the state finance minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who accompanied the Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar, insisted, "The catch lies in the huge exemptions given to those with high incomes, the real beneficiaries."

On Wednesday, Kumar termed the budget as disappointing and expressed grief over the reduced budgetary outlay for such programmes as MNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Pradhan Mantro Krishi Samman Yojana.

"Spending on health and education has also been reduced. I wonder what are the priorities (of central government)," said Kumar.

"Even the much-touted Saptarshi (seven priorities) does not seem to offer much upon close scrutiny," said the JD(U) leader.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which proposed lowering the highest rate surcharge on personal income tax from 37 percent to 25 percent and raising the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh.

Kumar also said that the poorer states like Bihar have been once again neglected.

"Poor states like Bihar have once again been neglected. We have been growing at a good speed but our demand for special status to accelerate the process continues to be ignored," the JDU chief said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The State's longest serving Chief Minister, who has been pushing for special category status all criticised the "reduction in borrowing limits for states which would further hamper our ability to marshal resources".