'Election For Confusion': Congress' Jairam Ramesh Takes Dig At PM Modi Ahead Of Nagaland Polls

CONGRESS MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that the only slogan for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2023 polls can be 'Election for Confusuin'.

"The PM's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’. Five years later, with NO solution along with a long list of broken promises and tall claims, the only thing the PM can offer for 2023 polls is the slogan an 'Election for Confusion'," Ramesh said in a tweet.

The remark of the Congress leader came ahead of the Nagaland polls that is scheduled to take place on February 27.

The PM's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’. Five years later, with NO solution alongwith a long list of broken promises and tall claims, the only thing the PM can offer for 2023 polls is the slogan an ‘Election for Confusion’. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 18, 2023

Earlier, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said that his party is committed to the welfare and all-around development of Nagaland.

In a tweet, Kharge said the people of Nagaland deserve a peaceful, prosperous and Progressive government.

"Together, let's bring change," he tweeted.

Like Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Kharge also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme in Nagaland if the party comes to power.

Kharge said apart from striving for security and law and order, his party will provide 33 per cent reservations for women in local urban bodies, establish a minority board, and ensure 100 per cent payment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MRNEGA) dues if brought to power in the February 27 polls.

A total of 83 candidates are in fray for 60 seats, said Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar.

The candidates in the fray include 20 from the BJP, 1 from CPI, 23 from the Congress, 12 from the NCP, 12 from the NPP, 40 from NDPP, 22 from NPF, 1 from RPP, 7 from JD(U), 15 from LJP (Ram Vilas), 9 from RPI (Athawale) and 19 Independents.

The number of registered voters in the state stands at 13,17,632, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women.

There are a total of 2,351 polling stations, with Merapani polling station No. 71 in Bhandari Assembly constituency having the lowest number of voters at 37, and Usutomi polling station No. 12 in Atoizu constituency home to the highest number of voters at 1,348.

(With inputs from ANI)