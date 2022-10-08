EC Freezes Shiv Sena's 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol Amid Battle Between Team Shinde And Team Thackeray

The Election Commission of India freezes Shiv Sena’s reserved poll symbol in an interim order amid the ongoing tussle between the two factions of the party.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 09:27 PM IST
Minute Read
EC Freezes Shiv Sena's 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol Amid Battle Between Team Shinde And Team Thackeray

The ELECTION Commission of India freezes Shiv Sena’s reserved poll symbol in an interim order amid the ongoing tussle between the two factions of the party.

"The Election Commission of India has issued an interim decision stating that none of the two groups will be allowed to use the "Bow & Arrow" symbol, which is reserved for the "Shivsena" in the Andheri East bye elections."

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.