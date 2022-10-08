EC Freezes Shiv Sena's 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol Amid Battle Between Team Shinde And Team Thackeray

Sat, 08 Oct 2022 09:27 PM IST
The ELECTION Commission of India freezes Shiv Sena’s reserved poll symbol in an interim order amid the ongoing tussle between the two factions of the party.
"The Election Commission of India has issued an interim decision stating that none of the two groups will be allowed to use the "Bow & Arrow" symbol, which is reserved for the "Shivsena" in the Andheri East bye elections."
Shiv Sena's 'Bow & Arrow' symbol claim | Election Commission of India passes interim order, says in Andheri East bye polls neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol "Bow & Arrow", reserved for "Shivsena". pic.twitter.com/QtC9iNhZ0X— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022