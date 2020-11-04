The elderly couple had moved to the flat in Greater Noida recently, police said. No signs of forced entry or loot were found at the crime scene

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An elderly couple was found murdered at a housing society in greater noida, police said on Wednesday, adding that the initial investigation has revealed the two were attacked on head.

No signs of forced entry or loot were found at the crime scene, said Luv Kumar, Additional CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Victims moved to flat recently. Initial investigation revealed both were attacked on head. No sign of forced entry or loot. Further Investigation underway" says Luv Kumar, Additional CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar

The victims had moved to the flat recently. A further investigation in this regard is underway.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja