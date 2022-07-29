Elderly Couple, Forced To Stay On Stairs After Fight With Tenant, Finally Enter Noida Flat

Sunil Kumar and Rakhi Gupta, the elderly couple who was forced to stay on stairs by their tenant, reportedly entered their Noida flat on Thursday night. The couple spent more than a week on the stairs in front of their flat along with their belongings after their tenant allegedly failed to vacate the house.

According to a report by NDTV, Sunil and Rakhi own a flat on the 15th floor in the Shri Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida West's Sector 16B but couldn't enter the flat because of a fight with their tenant, Priti Gupta. Even after the rent agreement expired a month ago, the woman was not allowing them to enter their own house.

The couple couldn't hide their happiness after being allowed to enter their flat.

The tenant, however, has not removed her belongings yet and has asked for one or two more days to do so. The couple agreed to her request.

Taking to Twitter, Rakhi Gupta thanked everyone who supported them. "Namaste, I want to let each one of you know how grateful we are for your tremendous support. I wish to inform that Priti Gupta has allowed us to enter our own house on 28th July at 9:30 pm and to keep our belongings inside the house instead of the corridor."

She further added, "I feel very humbled to thank each media personnel who supported us, our beloved society members, our friends, and all our well-wishers on this platform. We pray that she leaves the flat as she has promised tomorrow 29th."

Earlier, Rakhi while speaking about the same had told NDTV that the agreement already expired last month. "We gave our flat on lease to Ms Preeti in July 2021. The term of the lease was 11 months, which ended last month. And we also intimated her two months ago to vacate the flat since we had to shift here. But she did not pay any attention to our messages, and kept delaying it," she had said.

The couple also approached the police, but they asked them to approach the court mentioning it was a civil matter.