New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Six of India’s fact-checking groups, including Jagran New Media's fact-checking wing ‘Vishvas News’, have come together to form the ‘Ekta’ group. The consortium has been launched as a pilot project. It is a collective effort to debunk misleading and false information related to the ongoing 2021 Assembly elections. Besides Vishvas News, fact-checking groups such as AFP Fact Check, BOOM Live, Factly, India Today Fact Check, and WebQoof are also part of this project. They also form Facebook's third-party fact-checking programme.

'Ekta' is a collective effort of Indian fact-checking groups certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). From April 1, 2021, to May 3, 2021, verified information, fact-checked stories, insights, trends, blog posts, and podcasts from Ekta’s platform can be viewed at https://ekta-facts.com. Furthermore, Ekta will focus on debunking misleading information related to elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. It will also work on other issues of public interest that greatly impact people.

Meedan introduced its fact-checking platform named 'Check' for Ekta. This platform linked to WhatsApp Business API will help people manage and respond to mass messages on behalf of the people. The group was first introduced in November-December 2018 to deliver verified information to the common people. At that time, different newsrooms and fact-checking groups united to fact-check fake and misleading news related to the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections. The focus of this year's exercise is the 2021 Assembly elections.

Fact-check partners, who are part of the Ekta Group, can also directly send suspicious messages, rumours, and information related to the elections with the help of the WhatsApp tipline. You can also send your fact-check request via +91 9599299372 on the Vishvas News tipline. Likewise, AFP Fact Check (+91 95999 73984), Boom Live (+91 77009 06588), Factly (+91 92470 52470), India Today (+91 73700 07000) and WebQoof (+91 96436 51818) can also be reached out. For more information or specific questions, you may write to editors@ekta-facts.com.

