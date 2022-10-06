Eknath Shinde Urges EC To Allot 'Sena' Symbol To His Camp Ahead Of Andheri East Bypoll

IN THE wake of the upcoming by-election in Andheri East, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written to the Election Commission pleading with it to quickly assign the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol to his group. For the ruling coalition, the BJP will run for the seat. But, Shinde has emphasised that, in the absence of a resolution by the election commission, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena might utilise the symbol.

In his plea, Shinde stated that the symbol is essential for the impending by-election and that he is worried the Thackeray faction "would seek to field a candidate and claim the allotted symbol of SSPP in an illegal and illegitimate manner."

He has asked that the commission "urgently hear", dispose of and allot the symbol of Shiv Sena's "Bow and Arrow" at the earliest.

Earlier, the supreme court had refused to stop the election commission from deciding the "real" Shiva Sena sought by the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde, who considers himself to be the real Sena, claims the legacy of the party founded by Bal Thackeray along with the bow and arrow symbol.

The matter is now pending with the Election Commission, which said that it would apply the transparent process of the "rule of majority."

Eknath Shinde at the big Dusshera rally said that the Shiv Sena is of "Shiva-Sainiks".

"This is not your (Uddhav Thackeray) private limited company. The Shiv Sena is of shiv-sainiks who have given their sweat for it. Not for people like you, who did partnerships and sold it, "as quoted by news agency ANI.

Thackeray, holding another rally at Shivaji Park, alleged that Shinde was a "traitor" trying to control the party.

The political party had split in June after the Shinde-led faction led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.