Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray Unite To Slam Governor Koshyari's Remarks On Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his once boss and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in a rare sighting, ended on the same page for criticising the remarks by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who courted a massive row for saying that Mumbai will lose its financial capital status if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

Shinde, whose rebellion brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state, said that he does agree with the Governor's remarks on Mumbai, asserting that the contribution made by Marathi people to the growth of the city can never be disregarded. Shinde further said that the governor occupies a constitutional post and he should be careful about not offending anyone through his statements.

"We don't agree with Koshyari's view (on Mumbai). It's his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He occupies a constitutional post and should take care that his actions are not insulting to others," Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, as quoted by PTI said.

"Marathi community's hard work has contributed to the development and progress of Mumbai. It is an important city with immense potential. Despite people from all over the country making it their home, Marathi people have preserved their identity and pride and it shouldn't be insulted," he added.

Shinde said 105 people sacrificed their lives in their agitation to make Mumbai the capital of Maharashtra and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray played a role in preserving the city's Marathi identity. "No one can insult Mumbai and Marathi people. Mumbai faced many calamities but it never stops, it continues to work 24x7 and gives employment, and livelihood to thousands of people," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, lashing out at the governor, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded an apology from him and said time has come to decide whether he should be sent back home or to jail. Thackeray also accused the governor of "polarising Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai and Thane.

"The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out. The time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail. In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now with these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," Thackeray said.

Koshyari, while speaking during an event here on Friday evening, had said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are not there in the city. As his remarks kicked up a row, the governor on Saturday said his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".



