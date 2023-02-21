Amid the ongoing tussle between two factions of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged a plot to kill him. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son has hired a contract killer for the purspose.

Raut said MP Shrikant Shinde has given a contract to gangster Raja Thakur to carry out the killing. "Through few of our reliable sources, I got to know that Shrikanth Shinde gave contract to gangster Raja Thakur to kill me. It's my duty to inform the deputy chief minister, the commissioner of police and point out law and order situation here. I don’t want any security," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Raut said he has received death threats from the contract killer He has brought the matter to the notice of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home ministry, in a letter sent on Tuesday.

Raut, who is also the Sena-UBT's chief spokesperson, said that in recent times, there has been an increase in threats and attacks on elected representatives which goes contrary to the traditions of Maharashtra.

"After the change of power in the state, my entire security has been withdrawn. I have no complaints over that. Such political decisions keep happening. Security of the peoples' representatives concerns the state government and the home department is competent to handle it," he said.

"Yet, I wish to bring to your notice a serious issue. I have learnt that a dreaded mafia don of Thane, Raja Thakur has been given a contract by MP Shrikant Shinde to target me. Given the current political scenario in the state, it is imperative to keep you updated on this," Raut contended.

Before Raut, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad had last week claimed threats to eliminate him and his family members, while this week, former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has also alleged of a conspiracy to finish him off.

Raut has also reportedly written to the Thane police naming Shinde and others who are allegedly threatening him, though there has been no reaction from the government side yet.

(With IANS inputs)