Eknath Shinde Reprimands Rebel MLAs Over Their Dance At Goa Hotel

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has expressed his displeasure over the way several rebel MLAs danced in Goa after the the announcement of his name as new Maharashtra Chief Minister. Shinde, who objected to their dance, asked the rebel leaders to ensure that such things do not happen in future.

On Thursday, rebel MLAs broke into a dance in the lobby of a luxury hotel in Goa, where they are staying currently after the announcement. Their video while dancing also went viral on social media. However, the MLAs' dance was criticised by netizens, who termed it an act of indecent.

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

"With a large heart, we admit that it was a mistake to dance that way. It does not look good for the MLAs, who have been elected by the people and who are aiming to work for the betterment of Maharashtra," rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Such mistakes do happen in the moments of happiness, but ideally they should not happen."

SPECIAL 2-DAY ASSEMBLY SESSION FROM JULY 3

A two-day special session of the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will begin from July 3. On day 1 of the special session, the election for the post of Speaker will be held.

Officials have informed that nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.

On July 4, a trust vote will be held. Shinde, who has the support of 39 MLAs of the breakaway Shiv Sena group, 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP is expected to move the motion of confidence on the floor of the House during the two-day session.

"The rest of the MLAs will come to Mumbai tomorrow. Governor has called a session on July 3-4. We've 170 MLAs and are increasing. We have a comfortable majority in the Assembly," said Shinde on Friday.