Eknath Shinde Notifies SC Next Move Of Thackeray Faction After Major Setback Over Party Name, Symbol

MAHARASHTRA Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed the Supreme Court in a caveat that Uddhav Thackeray may challenge the Election Commission's ruling over the Shiv Sena name and symbol. Shinde also requested the court to hear from the Maharashtra government as well.

The Election Commission on Friday allotted the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol and party name ‘Shiv Sena’ to the Eknath Shinde faction in a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray government. Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of working in haste and said the decision shows ‘it works as BJP agent’. Thackeray further said that the faction will move to the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of the Election Commission and termed the order as a ‘murder of democracy’ and a ‘theft’.

On Saturday, a large number of Thackeray supporters gathered outside his official residence and raised slogans against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in a show of strength.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing party workers in Pune during the release of the Modi@20 Book in Marathi version referred to the Election Commission’s decision as ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (truth alone prevails) adding that the poll body’s decision has done ‘doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani’ (differentiated between truth and lie).

Following the Election Commission's declaration that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Saturday that those who chose to ‘lick the soles’ of those with different ideologies have found which side the truth is on.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar convinced Uddhav Thackeray that the loss of the symbol and the party's name will not have any major impact. Pawar, whose party is in alliance with Shiv Sena during the MVA government in Maharashtra, asked Uddhav Thackeray to accept the Election Commission’s decision and take a new symbol.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is scheduled to be held a few months after the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.