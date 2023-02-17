'Eknath Shinde Leads Real Shiv Sena': Devendra Fadnavis After Poll Body Allocates 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol

Amid the ongoing war of words after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that the Shinde faction will get the Shiv Sena name and bow-arrow symbol, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Election Commission's decision in favour of Ekanth Shidne established that Shinde leads "the real Shiv Sena."

The poll body earlier in the day recognised the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and awarded the original party's poll symbol "bow and arrow" to it.

"It is now proved that Eknath Shinde leads the real Shiv Sena. The decision has been given on merit," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

"Shiv Sena is a party of ideology. Shinde is taking the ideology ahead....he is walking in (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray's footsteps," the BJP leader said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said that the ownership of a party is not like private property and can't be claimed by anyone.

Fadnavis also stated that the poll body made its decision after considering and taking into account the percentage of votes received by legislators from the respective factions.

He also congratulated Shinde and said that in a democracy, what matters is who has more people's representatives.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde revolted against Thackeray last year.

"The constitution of political parties ought to provide for free, fair and transparent elections to the posts of office bearers and a further free and fair procedure for the resolution of internal disputes. These procedures ought to be difficult to amend and should be amendable only after ensuring larger support of the organisational members for the same," the ECI said.

"The Constitution of SS amended in 2018 is not given to ECI. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by the Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," it added.

(With Inputs from PTI)