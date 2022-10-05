'Whoever Will Be My Heir Will Be My Son': Eknath Shinde Takes Apparent Dig At Uddhav Thackeray

MAHARASHTRA Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took an apparent jibe at Shiv Sena rival and former CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday as he shared a couplet saying his son would not necessarily be his heir. Quoting famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Shinde tweeted, "My son, being my son will not be my heir, whoever will be my heir will be my son."

Old allies and party colleagues, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are currently embroiled in a tug-of-war over being recognised by the Election Commission as the "real" Shiv Sena and bagging the 'bow and arrow' symbol. The Shiv Sena was split up in June this year when Shinde, along with his 39 party MLAs, broke away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition with Congress and NCP, and joined hands with old saffron ally BJP.

On the occasion of Dussehra, when Shiv Sena would traditionally hold a rally at Shivaji Park ground and founder Bal Thackeray would give fiery speeches, Shinde and Uddhav had a verbal face-off at two separate rallies. It was for the first time in 56 years of its existence that Shiv Sena held two different Dussehra rallies.

However, the volley of barbs began even before the rallies as Shinde took an apparent pot shot at Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray, who was a minister in the MVA government. Aaditya Thackeray represents Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai. Meanwhile Shinde's son Shrikant is a Lok Sabha member from Kalyan constituency in Thane district.

Shinde, who leads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena which includes 39 MLAs and 12 MPs, addressed a mega rally at Bandra Kurla Complex on Dussehra. Uddhav Thackeray held a rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground, which has been associated with Sena since its inception in the 1960s.