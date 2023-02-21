Shinde Camp Gets Shiv Sena's Parliamentary Office; What Else Team Thackeray Could Lose

DAYS after the Election Commission handed the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, the Parliamentary office of the party has also been allotted to the Shinde camp on Tuesday. Used by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena earlier, room no. 18 of the Parliament House will now be used by the Shinde faction leaders.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led camp’s petition against the EC order will be taken up by the Supreme Court on February 22. The Thackeray camp has described the Election Commission’s order as “erroneous”. They have argued that it is wrong because the decision is based on the Shinde camp having a “purported” majority in the assembly, which is a sub-judice matter before the Supreme Court.

There is concern among the Thackeray family loyalists that the Shinde camp could be eyeing the party’s offices across Maharashtra and its funds. "Because we have been recognised as the real Shiv Sena, we can claim everything which is in Shiv Sena party’s name. But even though we can claim it, we are not thinking about staking claim to the fund now," Kiran Pawaskar, a leader of the Shinde camp was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Can the Shinde camp lay claim on Shiv Sena party funds?

According to Shiv Sena’s financial disclosures, made to the Election Commission for the year 2021-22, the party earned close to Rs 14 Crore by way of donations, grants, and sales of books among other sources. The party claims to have spent all of its income, according to the financial statement available on MyNeta.com.

As the party’s accounts and holdings are registered in the name of Shiv Sena, which has now been handed officially to the Shinde camp, the funds technically belong to Eknath Shinde-led faction. However, several leaders, loyal to Shinde, have said that they will not stake a claim on the funds.

“We are the heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and have no temptations. We do not have greed for wealth or any property. I am officially announcing with authority that we will not stake a claim on any property,” Shinde has declared.

What about the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar Mumbai?

The Shinde camp will find taking over the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan, headquarter of the party, in Mumbai’s Dadar more of a hassle than taking over the funds. The Bhavan is not owned by the party. It is owned by the Shivai Seva Trust, which is headed by Thackeray loyalists Shubash Desai and Uddhav Thackeray along with veteran leaders like Liladhar Dake, Diwakar Raote, Subhash Desai, South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant and Ex-Mumbai Mayor Vishakha Raut. For the time being, it seems, the Shinde camp will have to settle with the Party’s Parliamentary office.