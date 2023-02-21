Eknath Shinde Declared Shiv Sena Chief Ahead Of SC Hearing On Team Thackeray's Plea; Key Points

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Tuesday declared as the president of Shiv Sena, days after the Election Commission allotted the party name and the bow-and-arrow symbol to his faction. Earlier today, the Lok Sabha Secretariat assigned to team Shinde the office for Shiv Sena in Parliament.

The rival factions led by Shinde and Thackeray are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena. The Supreme Court will hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against the EC decision on Wednesday, February 22.

Shiv Sena Meet: Key Resolutions

- The decision that Shinde will remain the 'chief leader' of the Shiv Sena, was taken at the party's first national executive meeting held in Mumbai today. “The meeting was chaired by chief leader of the Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde," Samant said.

- The meeting resolved to form a disciplinary committee, which would be headed by state ports development minister Dada Bhuse; excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and Sanjay More will be its other members.

- Other resolutions included the demand of posthumous Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of "national personalities."

Sena Vs Sena: Key Points

- The Election Commission's decision to award party name 'Shiv Sena' and symbol to the Shinde faction came on Friday, February 17.

- The move triggered massive protests from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, with the former chief minister accusing the poll body of working at the behest of the BJP-led Centre. Thackeray moved the Supreme Court challenging the poll panel's ruling.

Origin Of Sena Divide

- The Shiv Sena was split into two halves last year after Shinde led a rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray government. He broke away from the party with a band of his loyalists, including sitting MLAs, MPs and leaders. The rebellion eventually led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

- Shinde was opposed to the MVA alliance, which included former rivals Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The post-poll alliance of the MVA was formed as Uddhav Thackeray ended years of alliance with BJP after being denied the chief minister's post.

- Shinde however successfully led a group of over 40 Shiv Sena legislators to break away from the party and join hands with old saffron ally BJP last year.

(With inputs from agencies)