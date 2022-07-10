Eid Celebrations Hit By 'Provocative' Remarks By Kadims At Ajmer Dargah; Businessmen Suffer 90% Loss

Eid celebrations have largely remained muted at the Ajmer Dargah this year/ ANI image used for representation

Eid celebrations remained muted at the famous Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan on Sunday due to the provocative statements by khadims against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The local vendors and businessmen have complained that they have faced a 90 per cent loss in their businesses this Eid due to the low footfall of devotees in Ajmer.

"Earlier, our sales were much higher than they are right now. All salesmen here are facing a recession of a kind. People are not coming out as they are scared," news agency ANI quoted Dinesh Kumar Soni, a local vendor, as saying.

Several people claimed that hotel bookings were also cancelled in Dargah Bazaar, Delhi Gate, Diggi Bazaar, Khadim Mohalla, Kammani Gate, Ander Kote and Lakhan Kotri. All these areas are near the Ajmer Dargah.

"We have a hotel. Our sales were good for the past year but since statements and issues in Udaipur cropped up, it is led to a complete loss of sales. All our rooms are currently vacant, those who had booked prior to their arrival have cancelled," ANI quoted a hotel owner as saying.

The controversy began after a kadim of the Ajmer Dargah - Salman Chishti - was arrested by the Rajasthan Police over his objectionable remarks against Nupur Sharma. In a statement, Chishti said he would "gift his house and property" to anyone who brings him the head of Sharma.

Till now, three kadims have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police.

Amid this, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif and the Chairman of the Chisti foundation, appealed for peace and denounced the "anti-Islamic and anti-humanity" slogans, saying people who make such remarks are the "real culprits".

"To hear such slogans which aren't attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif and some individuals who have raised these slogans-we denounce and boycott them completely. World should know that this has nothing to do with Ajmer Dargah Sharif or community of Ghareeb Nawaz," he told ANI.

"Such slogans and call for violence are un-Islamic, anti-Islamic, anti-humanity and anti-society. The authority should take note of such individuals and exemplary punishment should be given to them. This is an issue of radical ideology which has been creeping up," he added.