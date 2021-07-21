Eid al-Adha 2021: PM Modi and President Kovind reminded the people to practice appropriate COVID-19 norms amid the celebrations of Bakrid to break the chain of the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and urged the countrymen to celebrate the festival to strengthen the "spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity". However, the two reminded the people to practice appropriate COVID-19 norms to break the chain of the deadly pathogen.

"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, President Kovind tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for the happiness of all".

Apart from PM Modi and President Kovind, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and prayed that this day brings happiness and harmony in the society.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation and said, "eid Mubarak to everyone". Congress' Ajay Maken, on the other hand, said, "the festival of Eid al-Adha brings with it- a message of sacrifice and service. Let us all pray for an everlasting peace, harmony, and love".

"Happy Eid al-Adha to all citizens of India. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and happiness in our life," tweeted Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. Also known as 'Bakrid', Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma