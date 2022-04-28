Dispur | Jagran News Desk: Lauding the "double-engine" governments in Assam and Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have sowed the seeds of peace, leading to speedy development in the northeast.

Laying foundation stone for several government colleges in Assam's Diphu, PM Modi also spoke about Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and said it has been revoked from many parts of northeast as law and order situation improved.

He further said that efforts on to remove AFSPA entirely from northeast.

"Today, the double-engine government is developing the nation with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. "Today when someone visits northeast and witnesses the rapid development taking place in the region, they also feel proud. We have understood the problems of the region."

During his address at the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally', the Prime Minister said the Centre is beginning the project of building 'Amrit Sarovar' in every district of the country along with the celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"The work of building more than 2,600 'Amrit Sarovar' has begun. Such water bodies have a rich tradition in the tribal society. With this, water reservoirs will be created in every village, and they will also become a source of income for the people," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the rally, also hailed PM Modi and the Centre for bringing peace in the northeast.

"In the words of the music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Karbi community considers hard work as their dharma. The signing of Karbi Accord that took place under the leadership of PM Modi has established peace and ensured fast-paced growth in the region," Sarma said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma