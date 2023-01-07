Effort On To Make India Naxalism Free Before 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah In Chhatisgarh

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that naxalite violence has declined over the last decade and efforts are on to rid the country of the Naxal menace before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah, while addressing a rally at Indira Stadium in Korba city of Chhattisgarh, a state affected by Maoist violence, urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party if they want to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India once again in 2024.

"Naxalite incidents declined to 509 in 2021, from 2,258 in 2009 when the Congress was in power at the Centre," Shah said.

भूपेश बघेल सरकार ने झूठ बोलना और बार-बार बोलना के सूत्र पर चल भ्रष्टाचार के अलावा दूसरा कोई काम नहीं किया। pic.twitter.com/Pml5l5ADYi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 7, 2023

He also mentioned that the BJP government has not only ensured that the youth (in Naxalite-affected areas) who used to pick up weapons got access to education and employment, but also worked to eliminate those who wielded weapons.

"Our government's effort is to make the country free of Naxalism before the 2024 parliamentary polls," he added.

The BJP leader also took a jibe at the Baghel government blaming it for a 'rise' in crime and corruption.

"I want to ask Bhupesh Baghel what he will tell people if they ask him what he has done in his five years' rule….not that he has done nothing. He has worked to increase corruption, incidents of rape and crimes, and the cutting of forests of tribals," said the home minister.

Alleging corruption in the management of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds under the Baghel government, Shah asked, "The Modi government started DMF for the development and welfare of people (in mineral-rich areas)…Chhattisgarh received Rs 9,243 crore by way of DMF, but what has this government done with that money?"

He further added, "I can tell you where it has gone. See the houses of Congressmen in your area. Those who used to move around on scooter now have an Audi car. Their houses have turned into three-storey buildings ...Congress committed corruption in DMF funds."

Shah then asked people to vote for his government and teach a lesson to the Congress.

"If you want to add momentum to the vehicle of development then you have to put a double engine in it. There is already one engine (referring to the Modi government) and you need to put another by electing the BJP in this year's Assembly elections. Whatever that has not been done, will be completed in five years," said the home minister.

(With inputs from PTI)