New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following strict instructions from the Supreme Court to control the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the national capital and adjoining areas to remain shut till further orders. The order, which was issued late on Tuesday night, has also directed authorities to halt all construction activities and ask government offices to work with only 50 per cent of their staff.

Here's what is allowed and what is not as per the latest guidelines issued by the CAQM to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR:

- All educational institutions - including schools and colleges - will continue to remain shut till further notice. Online classes would be held as held during the COVID-19 lockdown.

- Government offices have also been directed to ask 50 per cent of staff to work from home till November 21. Private firms have also been asked to promote work from home to cut down on vehicular pollution.

- All construction activities and demolition projects have also been stopped till November 21. However, exception have been made for metro rail services, airports, Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), defence-related projects, activities related to national security and railway services.

- Entry of all truck, except those dealing in essential services, have been banned in Delhi-NCR till November 21.

- Six out off 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi-NCR have also been shut till November 30.

- Petrol and diesel vehicles - older than 15 and 10 years respetively - will not be allowed on roads of the NCR.

This comes after the Supreme Court slammed the Centre over the lack of planning to control air pollution in the NCR. The apex court had also pulled up the Delhi government for making 'lame excuses' and passing the buck to civic bodies for not taking emergent measures in handling the crisis.

The bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said that construction, industry, transport, power and vehicular traffic are the major culprits in causing pollution and asked the Centre to take steps regarding these factors.

"Even though some decisions were taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act it has not indicated precisely what steps they are going to take to control factors that are causing air pollution," it said, as reported news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma