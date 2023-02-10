editors-guild-urges-parliament-to-restore-unrestricted-access-to-journalists

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 10:04 PM (IST)
The Editors Guild of India has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar to grant access to journalists without restrictions to Parliament and also to lift curbs that came into force during the Covid pandemic that started in 2020.
EGI writes to the speaker of Lok Sabha and the chairman of Rajya Sabha, urging for unrestricted access of journalists to cover the proceedings of the Parliament and the Central Hall, as well as constitution of the Press Advisory Committee. @loksabhaspeaker @VPIndia pic.twitter.com/iwY1jXnbWJ— Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) February 10, 2023
In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Guild has pointed out that the access of journalists to Central Hall has been suspended and also the Press Advisory Committee has also not been constituted for the last three years.
Guild has also written a separate letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar and noted that the limited access during Covid could be appreciated, but bringing back the restrictions at a time when India has reached the maximum dosage of vaccination is unexplained.
The Guild has also demanded that journalists from all mediums, including print and electronic, be given access to cover the proceedings of the Parliament since the first session in 1952.
In the letter, the Guild has mentioned that the Press Advisory Committee was founded in 1929 under the guidance of the President of the first elected Legislative Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel.
The Guild noted that G V Mavalankar, the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha, had decided that the Committee should, among other things, discharge advisory functions, including examination of temporary and permanent admissions to the press gallery, and that applications for such admissions would be referred to the Committee for its opinion and advice.
"Our request is to restore complete access to all accredited media persons immediately, including the Central Hall," the Guild said in the letter to Dhankhar.
"Since then, the process remained in place till it was abandoned recently," the Guild said.
"We are certain under your guidance, these restrictions will be lifted by the Secretariat and members of the media admitted will have unhindered access in the 'temple of democracy', as Prime Minister Narendra Modi characterised Parliament on his first visit in 2014," the Guild said in the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.