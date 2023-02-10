editors-guild-urges-parliament-to-restore-unrestricted-access-to-journalists

The Editors Guild of India has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar to grant access to journalists without restrictions to Parliament and also to lift curbs that came into force during the Covid pandemic that started in 2020.

EGI writes to the speaker of Lok Sabha and the chairman of Rajya Sabha, urging for unrestricted access of journalists to cover the proceedings of the Parliament and the Central Hall, as well as constitution of the Press Advisory Committee. @loksabhaspeaker @VPIndia pic.twitter.com/iwY1jXnbWJ — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) February 10, 2023

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Guild has pointed out that the access of journalists to Central Hall has been suspended and also the Press Advisory Committee has also not been constituted for the last three years.

Guild has also written a separate letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar and noted that the limited access during Covid could be appreciated, but bringing back the restrictions at a time when India has reached the maximum dosage of vaccination is unexplained.

The Guild has also demanded that journalists from all mediums, including print and electronic, be given access to cover the proceedings of the Parliament since the first session in 1952. In the letter, the Guild has mentioned that the Press Advisory Committee was founded in 1929 under the guidance of the President of the first elected Legislative Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel.