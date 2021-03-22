According to a report, the ED will launch a money laundering probe over Singh's claim against Deshmukh once the NIA submits its preliminary investigation report in the case.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The terror probe in the Mukesh Ambani security threat case has expanded into a multi-agency investigation with Enforcement Directorate (ED) now launching an inquiry over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's extortion claims against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the ED, India's economic intelligence agency, will launch a money laundering probe over Singh's claim against Deshmukh once the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submits its preliminary investigation report in the case.

A senior ED official, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that if Singh's claims are true, then it is important to establish a money trail in the alleged terror-cum-extortion racket.

The ED official also said that the probe agency might also seize illegal assets whether it available in form of cash or cryptocurrency, reported Dainik Jagran.

Singh, who was sacked from his position earlier this month, had sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, accusing Deshmukh of corruption.

In his eight-page letter, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had allegedly asked Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA over his role in placing an explosive-loaded SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence last month, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

However, Deshmukh has refuted all the claims made by Singh and said that the former Mumbai Police commissioner is "trying to save himself from further investigation", adding that there are possibilities of him getting exposed in the death case of Mansukh Hiran.

Meanwhile, Singh claim against Deskmukh has caused a rift among the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra with several leaders, including Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, expressing their dissatisfaction.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has made it clear that Deskmukh will not be sacked from his position. "The ATS and the NIA are investigating. The state government will probe this properly. Any official, no matter how high up in the hierarchy, this is the government's determination," said NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma