New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by Enforcement Directorate on Monday. The 'Kick' actress has been asked by the ED to appear before the investigators in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 8 in connection to a Rs 200 Crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Earlier, Jacqueline was stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Enforcement Directorate against the actress.

The ED has alleged that they had found monetary transactions between Sukesh and Fernandez.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma