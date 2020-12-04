The Enforcement Directorate has seized fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya's assets in France worth 1.6 million euros, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Mallya's propety located at 32 Avenue FOCH was seized by the French Authorities on the request of ED. Invesigations have revealed that a large amount was remitted abroad from the bank account of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

Mallya is facing a legal battle in the UK in connection with Rs 9,000-crore bank fraud and money laundering case involving Kingfisher Airlines that is currently defunct. The government is trying to get him extradited to India to face enforcement authorities.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja