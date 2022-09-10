ED Seizes Rs 17 Crore Cash From Home Of Kolkata Businessman Linked To Mobile Gaming App

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Saturday recovered nearly 17 crore in cash after it raided the property of businessman Nasir Khan and his son Amir Khan in Kolkata.

The anti-money laundering agency carried out search operations at six locations here with respect to an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application.

A photograph released by the federal agency showed bundles of seized Rs 500 currency notes along with a few in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 stacked together on a bed.

#WATCH | Kolkata, WB: Stacks of cash amounting to several crores have been recovered from the residence of businessman Nisar Khan during ED's raid ongoing for several hours pic.twitter.com/o2qXzNSmDR — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the agency pressed in five note-counting machines and brought bank staff to ascertain the exact value of the cash haul.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named 'E-Nuggets' and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan and others, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement, as per the news agency PTI.

So far, about Rs 17 crore in cash has been found at the premises and the counting is still in progress, as per the official sources of PTI.

Links of some politicians with the gaming app business are under the scanner, sources in the agency said.

While speaking about the search being conducted, ED informed that the raid is based on an FIR iled by the Kolkata Police against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

This FIR was registered at the Park Street Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Federal Bank authorities before a court in Kolkata, the ED said.

The agency alleged that Amir Khan who is the son of the businessman Nesar Ahmed Khan, launched the mobile gaming application E-Nuggets that was designed to defraud the public.

"During the initial period, the users were rewarded with a commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free."

"This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders," it said.

The ED also mentioned that after collecting a "handsome amount" from the public, withdrawal from the said app was stopped all of a sudden under one pretext or the other - such as system upgradation and investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Later, all data, including profile information, was wiped off the app servers. It was then the users understood the ploy, the ED said.

(With inputs from PTI)