ED Issues Fresh Summons To Sonia Gandhi In National Herald Case

Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi, on Monday has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate, ED to appear before them on July 21. This summon came after the Congress chief had requested the ED to give more time to the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper.

The fresh summon was issued as Sonia Gandhi could not join the ED investigation in the case due to COVID-19.

The agency had earlier issued similar summons to Sonia Gandhi as she did not appear before the investigators on June 8 and then June 21 due to COVID-19.

The Congress leader had developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found COVID-19 positive upon testing the next morning.

The ED had on June 1 summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear before its investigators on June 8 in the case for the first time in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald.

The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED last month questioned Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the case.

The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

After the complaint, ED then questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders and then under the PMLA. The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by YIL. While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL.